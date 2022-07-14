Jul. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

This evening's outlook for Fremont: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont Friday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 100. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 72 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.