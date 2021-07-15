This evening's outlook for Fremont: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
