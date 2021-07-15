 Skip to main content
Jul. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

This evening's outlook for Fremont: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.

