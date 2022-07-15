This evening in Fremont: Generally fair. Low 71F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont Saturday. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont
