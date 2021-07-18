Jul. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

This evening in Fremont: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.