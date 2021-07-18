This evening in Fremont: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
