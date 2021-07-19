Jul. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.