Jul. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

Fremont's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont Sunday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 76-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast.