Jul. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

For the drive home in Fremont: Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.

