For the drive home in Fremont: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Fremont area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 93.5. A 72-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
