Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low around 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Friday, Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 96, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . 74 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 39% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont
Related to this story
Most Popular
Just isolated showers this morning, but scattered storms are expected this afternoon and evening in central and eastern Nebraska. A few could be severe. Here's the latest on the timing and hazards.
The Heat Advisory has shifted east for today. Cooler temps in most of Nebraska Saturday as rain returns. A few severe storms can't be ruled out. Get the latest information in our updated forecast.
Today is looking hotter than yesterday with Friday even hotter still. Rain will be around both days though and a couple severe storms can't be ruled out Friday. Track the temperatures and rain here.
Above normal temperatures will continue across the state today with sunny skies. Isolated showers & storms will make a comeback for Thursday. Any relief from the heat? Find out in our latest forecast.
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
A Heat Advisory is in effect for central Nebraska, but it won't be much better elsewhere. As temperatures peak, showers and storms will be popping up as well. Full details in our latest forecast.
Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. The UV i…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
“We typically don’t have small supercells inside of a larger rain area,” a weather service official said. “So there were just a couple of pretty unique things about this event.”
The Fremont area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96. Expec…