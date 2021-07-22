For the drive home in Fremont: Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont Friday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though it will feel even hotter at 97.14. We'll see a low temperature of 75 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Jul. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
