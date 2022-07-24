Fremont's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Fremont community. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont
