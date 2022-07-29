 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

Fremont's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.

