Jul. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

For the drive home in Fremont: Mainly clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont Sunday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 93.13. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.