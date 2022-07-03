Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing late at night. Low around 75F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 101, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 76-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont
