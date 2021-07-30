Jul. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

This evening's outlook for Fremont: Scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 68F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont Saturday. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 56% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.