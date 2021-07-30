This evening's outlook for Fremont: Scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 68F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont Saturday. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 56% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Fremont area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 thou…
Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high …
Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a…
Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 94. Today has the makings of …
Water raced over roads in Cedar City, Utah, as heavy rains fell on the area triggering flash flooding on July 25.
Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of …
Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 98. Today has the makings of…
For the drive home in Fremont: Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperat…
This evening's outlook for Fremont: A few clouds from time to time. Low 68F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Fremont folks should be prepared …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. How likely is it …