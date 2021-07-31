Fremont's evening forecast: Clear. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Fremont area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 thou…
Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high …
Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a…
Water raced over roads in Cedar City, Utah, as heavy rains fell on the area triggering flash flooding on July 25.
Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of …
Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 98. Today has the makings of…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. How likely is it …
For the drive home in Fremont: Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperat…
This evening's outlook for Fremont: A few clouds from time to time. Low 68F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Fremont folks should be prepared …
This evening's outlook for Fremont: Scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 68F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chan…