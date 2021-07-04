This evening in Fremont: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Fremont area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 96. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
