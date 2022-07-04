 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

This evening in Fremont: Partly cloudy. Low around 75F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 100. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 74 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

