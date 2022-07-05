Jul. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

Fremont's evening forecast: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 73F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Fremont area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 41% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.