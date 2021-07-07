This evening's outlook for Fremont: Mainly clear. Low around 60F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont Thursday. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
