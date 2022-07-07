Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low around 70F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Fremont area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 33% chance of rain. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Jul. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont
