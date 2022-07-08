Jul. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

For the drive home in Fremont: Clear. Low 66F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Fremont area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.