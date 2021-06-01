Jun. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

This evening's outlook for Fremont: Mostly clear skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.