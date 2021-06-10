Jun. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

This evening's outlook for Fremont: Clear skies early. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing later during the night. Low around 75F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.