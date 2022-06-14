Jun. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: Thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, the Fremont area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.