This evening's outlook for Fremont: Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 98, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 97.1. 74 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. The area will see …
The Fremont area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Fremont's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 8…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though luck…
This evening's outlook for Fremont: Clear skies early. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing later during the night. Low around 75F. …
For the drive home in Fremont: Clear. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected t…
This evening's outlook for Fremont: A mostly clear sky. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont …
Fremont's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Fremont area can expect a sizzlin…