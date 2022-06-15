Jun. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: A mostly clear sky. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 67 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.