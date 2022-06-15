Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: A mostly clear sky. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 67 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont
Related to this story
Most Popular
A cold front will cause a big difference in temperatures across the state today and storms this evening. Damaging wind and hail are possible. Here's all the details on the cool down and severe threat.
Scattered storms are expected during the afternoon and evening hours in central and eastern Nebraska. Once again, some could produce damaging wind and hail. Full details in our updated forecast.
A child and two adults were missing after they were swept away in a drainage ditch in Milwaukee following severe thunderstorms that brought heavy rains and damaging winds to a wide swath of the Midwest, authorities said.
Today is looking exceptionally hot with triple digits expected in most locations across the state. Tuesday looks cooler, but a chance for severe storms returns. Here's everything you need to know.
Isolated showers and storms will linger across the state thru the weekend, but the increasing heat and humidity will have the biggest impact. Find out how hot it will get in our updated forecast.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
🎧 Listen now for a unique discussion of major weather events recorded in the Bible.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 103 tho…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Partly cl…
The Fremont area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect…