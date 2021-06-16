For the drive home in Fremont: Partly cloudy. Low 76F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Fremont area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 103, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 102.95. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 71 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
