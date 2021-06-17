Jun. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

For the drive home in Fremont: Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Fremont area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 95. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 68 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.