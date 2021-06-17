For the drive home in Fremont: Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Fremont area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 95. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 68 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Jun. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. The area will see …
Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of…
Fremont's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 8…
This evening's outlook for Fremont: Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Fremont folks should be prepared for high tempe…
This evening in Fremont: Mainly clear. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though luck…
The Fremont area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
For the drive home in Fremont: Partly cloudy. Low 76F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Fremont area can expect a hot day tomorrow.…
Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: A few clouds from time to time. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Fremont area can…