Jun. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

For the drive home in Fremont: Scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 70F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont Sunday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 95.95. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from southwest.