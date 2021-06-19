For the drive home in Fremont: Scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 70F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont Sunday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 95.95. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
Related to this story
Most Popular
Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high …
Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of…
This evening's outlook for Fremont: Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Fremont folks should be prepared for high tempe…
The Fremont area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 104. Today has the makings of a perfe…
This evening in Fremont: Mainly clear. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though luck…
For the drive home in Fremont: Partly cloudy. Low 76F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Fremont area can expect a hot day tomorrow.…
For the drive home in Fremont: Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Fremont area can expect a sizzling hot…
Fremont's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Fremont fol…