 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jun. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

Jun. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

{{featured_button_text}}

Fremont's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News