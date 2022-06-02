For the drive home in Fremont: Partly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont
