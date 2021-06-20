 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jun. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

Jun. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Fremont: Clear during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low around 60F. NNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Fremont. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News