For the drive home in Fremont: Clear during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low around 60F. NNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Fremont. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
