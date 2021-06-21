Jun. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

For the drive home in Fremont: A mostly clear sky. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Fremont area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.