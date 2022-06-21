For the drive home in Fremont: Mostly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont
🎧 Listen now for a discussion on the location of and history behind Tornado Alley.
Feels like temperatures in the low 100s will be common across central and eastern Nebraska this afternoon. As a cold front works in, showers and a few severe storms are expected as well.
Most will see highs in the 80s today, but the southeastern corner of Nebraska will still reach the low 90s. Off & on showers & storms are expected here as well. Full details in our updated forecast.
About 60 Americans die a year from lightning strikes, but 4 to 5 times as many survive, although injuries can be serious. Here's what you need to know.
The success of the Normandy invasion was extraordinarily dependent on weather conditions.
Weather researchers have chased storms across Nebraska this month as part of a wide-ranging $3.2 million study to better understand what triggers a tornado.
