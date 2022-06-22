Jun. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

This evening in Fremont: A few clouds from time to time. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Fremont area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
