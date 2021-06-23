For the drive home in Fremont: Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 48% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Fremont area. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Expect perio…
Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60…
The Fremont area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 104. Today has the makings of a perfe…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
For the drive home in Fremont: A mostly clear sky. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Fremont area can expect a very hot da…
For the drive home in Fremont: Clear during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low around 60F. NNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreas…
For the drive home in Fremont: Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Fremont area can expect a sizzling hot…
For the drive home in Fremont: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Clear skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain…
For the drive home in Fremont: Scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 70F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chan…