Jun. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

For the drive home in Fremont: Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 48% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south.