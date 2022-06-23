Fremont's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. Friday, there is a 48% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont
