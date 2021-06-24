For the drive home in Fremont: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Fremont area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Friday, there is a 39% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
