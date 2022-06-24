Jun. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont Saturday. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.