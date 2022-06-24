Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont Saturday. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont
Related to this story
Most Popular
As a cold front works across the state, showers and storms look likely and some could be severe. The latest on the timing and threats and a look ahead at Saturday and Sunday in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Chance of severe storms Thursday and Friday in Nebraska. Here's everything you need to know
Good chance of rain today and tomorrow in Nebraska and unfortunately a threat of severe storms as well. Get the latest information on the expected timing and threats in our updated forecast.
🎧 Listen now for a discussion on the location of and history behind Tornado Alley.
Feels like temperatures in the low 100s will be common across central and eastern Nebraska this afternoon. As a cold front works in, showers and a few severe storms are expected as well.
Watch now: Dry today, but the chance for severe storms returns Thursday to central and eastern Nebraska
Quiet weather expected across the state Wednesday, but a warm front will bring showers and possibly severe storms back for Thursday. See where and when storms are most likely in our latest forecast.
Most will see highs in the 80s today, but the southeastern corner of Nebraska will still reach the low 90s. Off & on showers & storms are expected here as well. Full details in our updated forecast.
The success of the Normandy invasion was extraordinarily dependent on weather conditions.
About 60 Americans die a year from lightning strikes, but 4 to 5 times as many survive, although injuries can be serious. Here's what you need to know.
Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today.…
The Fremont area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect…