Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Fremont. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
Related to this story
Most Popular
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Fremont area. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Expect perio…
Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll r…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60…
Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 95. Today has the makings of…
For the drive home in Fremont: Scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 70F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chan…
For the drive home in Fremont: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Clear skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain…
For the drive home in Fremont: Clear during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low around 60F. NNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreas…
The Fremont area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. …