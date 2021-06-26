 Skip to main content
Jun. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

Fremont's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Fremont area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.

Local Weather

