Fremont's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 44% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Jun. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
Related to this story
Most Popular
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Fremont area. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Expect perio…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll r…
Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Yo…
Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 95. Today has the makings of…
For the drive home in Fremont: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Clear skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain…
The Fremont area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. …
Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high …
For the drive home in Fremont: A mostly clear sky. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Fremont area can expect a very hot da…
For the drive home in Fremont: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of r…