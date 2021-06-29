 Skip to main content
Jun. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

