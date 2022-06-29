Jun. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

This evening in Fremont: Partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 68 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 21% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.