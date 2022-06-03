Jun. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

For the drive home in Fremont: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Fremont area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 36% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.