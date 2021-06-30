For the drive home in Fremont: A few clouds from time to time. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Jun. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
Related to this story
Most Popular
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll r…
Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Yo…
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 95. Today has the makings of…
Fremont's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Mon…
For the drive home in Fremont: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of r…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The su…
It will be a warm day in Fremont. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today…