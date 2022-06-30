Jun. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

This evening in Fremont: A few isolated thunderstorms developing late. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Friday, Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.