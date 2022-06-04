Jun. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

This evening's outlook for Fremont: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 44% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.