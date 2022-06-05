This evening's outlook for Fremont: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Fremont community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont
Related to this story
Most Popular
Isolated severe storms could bring hail, damaging wind, and a tornado or two to northern and eastern Nebraska Monday evening. The latest on the timing and threats in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Off and on rain through the weekend with a chance of severe storms in central and western Nebraska
A stalled out front will keep rain around through Sunday across the state and a chance of severe storms in central and western Nebraska. Here's the latest on the threats and when rain is most likely.
A final round of showers and weak storms will be working across Nebraska today. Find out when and where rain is most likely and what's in store for Thursday in our weather update.
Temperatures are on the rise. Most will stay dry, but rain will return to the Panhandle Thursday afternoon and increase in intensity and coverage for Friday. Full details in our latest forecast.
Climate change is affecting hydropower in different ways across the country.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Today's c…
A Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory are in effect for much of the state Saturday night. Sensitive outdoor plants should be covered or brought indoors. Here's how cold temperatures will get.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Partly cloudy skie…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Fremont. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 74 degrees. Today's UV index i…